Liverpool Premier League Title Parade Turns Violent As Driver Runs Over Dozens With Minivan

A parade celebrating Liverpool’s Premier League title turned violent on Monday night when a suspect drove a car into the crowd of celebrating fans.

According to multiple reports, the suspect in a minivan bowled over dozens of celebrating fans on Water Street in Liverpool city centre. After the van stopped, a crowd converged on the vehicle.

Merseyside police said they had detained a 53-year-old white male from Liverpool, but Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said the incident is not being treated as terror-related. No other information was released, including a possible motive for the person behind the wheel.

Police also did not confirm how many people were injured, or if anyone had died, as a result of the collision, but Sky News reported that two people, including a child, had sustained serious injuries, and a total of 27 people were taken to the hospital.

Sky News interviewed a bystander named Natasha Rinaldi who witnessed the incident and said she "could just hear screams and screams" and that people "sounded desperate," calling the incident a "horrible scene."

This is a developing story. We will add more details as more information becomes available.