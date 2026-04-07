WWE Superstars Liv Morgan And Roxanne Perez Okay After Wild On-Camera Mishap

The "Wrestling is fake" crowd might have a tough time wrapping their head around this one...

A couple of WWE superstars had a nasty, unscripted moment on Monday night's edition of Raw that ended with a couple of big ol' goose eggs.

Liv Morgan is slated to take on WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer later this month at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

Morgan — who earned the match thanks to coming out on top in this year's Royal Rumble — and Vacquer have been in an animating feud for weeks to build up the match.

This has included a few instances of one attacking the other.

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On Monday, Morgan was backstage talking to her Judgment Day stablemate, Roxanne Perez, in a segment that was the latest installment in this feud.

The idea seemed to be for Vacquer to interrupt the two by shoving Morgan into Perez, which she did.

But what wasn't supposed to happen was for Morgan and Perez to clunk heads as hard as they did.

Good grief, that sound. It sounded like two coconuts getting hit together.

This is another one of those moments you point to when someone goes, "Wrestling is fake." Yes, we're all aware of its scripted nature, but did you miss the part where the two ladies were in a head-on collision with each other?

Tough to fake that noise unless the WWE has some Foley artist just offstage cooking up sound effects like it's a Three Stooges short.

That was brutal, and it left viewers wondering if both women were okay afterward.

They were… kind of.

Get those ladies some frozen peas, ice packs, rubber gloves filled with Zamboni snow, or anything else that's cold to throw on those things!

Jeez, that's rough. Hopefully, both are going to be a-okay for WrestleMania.

The Liv Morgan-Stephanie Vacquer match is shaping up to be a good one (which will probably include at least one Devil's Kiss; if you know, you know).

It also stands to reason that Roxanne Perez and maybe another Judgment Day member, Raquel Rodriguez, could factor in to it as well.