LIV Golf CEO Sends Rallying Memo To Staff After Reports Saudi Funding Could End After This Season

Sources say the Public Investment Fund will no longer utilize its resources for the league after 2026.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil sent a memo to his staff Wednesday in response to reports the Public Investment Fund will no longer use its resources for the league.

Sources told Fox News Digital the Saudis will stop funding LIV after the 2026 season.

"Team, (f)ollowing up on my previous message, which I realize may have led to some confusion on where we stand as a business," O'Neil wrote in a memo obtained by Fox News Digital.

"I want to be crystal clear: Our season continues exactly as planned, uninterrupted and at full throttle.

"While the media landscape is often filled with speculation, our reality is defined by the work we do on the grass. We are heading into the heart of our 2026 schedule with the full energy of an organization that is bigger, louder, and more influential than ever before.

"The life of a startup movement is often defined by these moments of pressure. We signed up for this because we believe in disrupting the status quo. We have faced headwinds since the jump, and we’ve answered every time with resilience and grace. Now, we answer by doing what we do best: putting on the most compelling show in sports."

O'Neil then praised LIV golfers for contending at the Masters , noting Tyrell Hatton finished tied for third, and hyping up Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm as the faces of the league.

"To the teams in New York, London, and those on the ground here with me in Mexico: lean into this moment," O'Neil continued.

"The noise you hear is simply the sound of a movement that is working. Embrace it. We are pioneers, and while the road isn’t always smooth, the destination is worth every mile. Let’s go out and show the world why LIV Golf is the future of the game. It matters. You mattered. Now, let’s go win.

"Long LIV Golf."

LIV began in 2022 and has produced two major winners in Brooks Koepka, who has since rejoined the PGA Tour, at the 2023 PGA Championship, and DeChambeau at the 2024 U.S. Open. They are currently playing in Mexico City.