Lions Kicker Jake Bates Is Booting Bombs For Jesus Christ

NBC's Sunday Night Football postgame show is starting to be must-watch television for the unscripted messages NFL players are delivering – and none seems more important than what Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates said Sunday night about his faith in Jesus Christ.

Bates: Jesus Is Faithful

"I think it just shows how good the Lord is," Bates told Melissa Stark on live national television after kicking two long field goals, including the game-winning 52-yarder as time expired.

"He's so faithful. My story is, if anything, I hope people can see Jesus through my story. That's what I think I'm here to do is – not make or miss or be a good kicker or bad kicker, but spread the love of Jesus.

"I hope I'm able to do that on the stage I'm given."

NBC's postgame, by the way, has been a stage for big messages from players lately.

Jake Bates Performs On Big Stage

The stage Bates had on Sunday included perhaps 17-18 million viewers who saw him deliver not one but two clutch fourth-quarter kicks.

He kicked a 58-yarder with 5:01 left to play to tie the game against the Houston Texans at 23.

And then he kicked the game-winner that snuck just inside the left upright to seal a stirring comeback victory for his team.

"I put them a little too close to the post for comfort, but luckily they went in," Bates told Stark.

Bates Journey To Prime Time

Yeah, whatever, the kicks went in. But what really set the context for the performance is the struggle Bates has overcome to reach the moment. And his credit to Jesus Christ for the journey.

About a year ago, Bates was making a living selling bricks in Texas. Even in college at Arkansas, he was never really a great kicker, but showed he had a strong leg, which is why he was typically used for kickoffs.

Then he signed with the United Football League's Michigan Panthers and eventually made his way to the Lions when starting kicker Michael Badgley tore a hamstring and was lost for the entire season.

That opened the door for Bates.

Bates Is 100 Percent So Far

Bates has connected on only 14 field goals this season, which trails NFL leader Austin Seibert of the Commanders by nine. But that's not the most important statistic, because Bates has had only 14 attempts.

So he leads NFL kickers with more than five attempts with a 100 percent make percentage.

Bates is 3-for-3 on bombs of 50 yards or more.

"He is kicking it as well as anyone in the league right now," Lions quarterback Jared Goff said. "We see him in practice make these long ones all the time, so we were pretty aware of what his range is.

"Both those looked good from a lot further than where they were kicked from. We have a lot of confidence in him. It's really cool for a guy that's that young with that amount of experience to walk out there cold-blooded twice now on the road, and knock them both down. Pretty good."

Jake Bates On Stage For Jesus

Does that mean God is helping Bates?

Maybe. Probably. We actually don't know.

But he believes he's been put in the situation to give Jesus the credit for his performances. And he did that on national television on Sunday night.