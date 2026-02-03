Lions Fan Who Pissed Off DK Metcalf Suing Steelers WR For Whopping $100M

The fan who was swiped at by Steelers wideout DK Metcalf believes he deserves $100 million for the infamous incident that ultimately led to Metcalf’s two-game suspension.

Even with the eye-popping figure, the fan says he won’t stop until he gets an apology — and then some.

Ryan Kennedy, who allegedly provoked Metcalf and later held a press conference wearing a backwards hat, is suing the Steelers receiver following their Dec. 21 altercation at Ford Field.

During the exchange, Metcalf and Kennedy traded verbal barbs before the hulking wideout grabbed Kennedy by his blue wig and attempted to strike him.

The NFL suspended Metcalf for two games following the incident. Kennedy has since sought retribution after Steelers players claimed Metcalf was provoked by alleged slurs from the fan.

Former NFL stars Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson ("Ochocinco") later amplified those claims on their TMZ-esque podcast, doubling down on allegations of racial rhetoric by Kennedy.

Though the claims remain unfounded, both men have now been named in the lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday.

Kennedy’s legal team claims he has received death threats over the alleged act of racism and is seeking damages from everyone who accused him, to the tune of a staggering 10-figure sum.

"Defendants have failed to issue any public retractions or corrections acknowledging that Plaintiff Kennedy never used racial slurs or hate speech," the lawsuit states. "Defendant Metcalf, despite being the alleged source of the false and reckless statements, has refused to issue any public statement clarifying that Plaintiff Kennedy did not use racial slurs, thereby perpetuating the defamatory statements."

Sharpe and Ochocinco could now be in line for legal consequences after helping fuel that racial narrative.

Raising eyebrows throughout the saga was Kennedy’s coordinated press conference, backwards hat and all, in which he denied Metcalf’s accusations and demanded a public apology.

"It is really hard to get me upset, but there’s two things, animal abuse, racism, like I get hot, right away," Kennedy said. "Like, I can feel my face gets all warm. So, I guess I want to be crystal clear about one thing: I didn’t use any racial slurs, no hate speech, none of that stuff at the game."

He added, "I didn’t use any racial slurs, no hate speech. I mean, none of that stuff at the game. Actually never. Fifteen years season-ticket holder for the Lions, I’ve never done that at all. So to DeKaylin [DK], if you’re watching this man, just if you could just say that, please."

According to the lawsuit, Metcalf’s "false and reckless statements" defamed Kennedy and caused reputational harm. Metcalf has not issued the apology Kennedy originally requested.

Metcalf, Sharpe, Ochocinco and Shay Shay Media are all named as defendants. The filing also notes that Sharpe and Ochocinco accused Kennedy of slandering Metcalf’s mother by calling her a "c***."

"…I’m not condoning putting your hands on a fan or punching a fan," Johnson said on the Club Shay Shay podcast. "But he did call him a racial slur. He called him the N-word and he did call his mom a c***. I think, with those words being exchanged and the fan saying that, I think that’s where the action occurred."

The Steelers went on to win that Sunday night matchup, 29-24.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela