From 'King' to ‘McQueen': Derrick Henry Is Embracing His New Nickname

Ever since his record-breaking days at Yulee High School, Derrick Henry has been known to fans as "King Henry." But now, thanks to Lamar Jackson, the superstar running back is answering to a new nickname.

Following the Baltimore Ravens' 28-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round, Jackson explained to reporters what it's like to watch Henry play — from his perspective.

"It looks like a movie clip," Jackson said, before mentioning the 2006 cartoon film, Cars. "... You know when Lightning McQueen is just flying and flashing past, and it's like '(whooshing sound).' That's how Derrick looked when he was running past all those guys."

From "King Henry" to "McQueen Henry"? The five-time Pro Bowler is just fine with that.

"I don't want to be called anything else but McQueen. Don't call me Derrick, just call me McQueen," Henry told reporters after Jackson's comments went viral. "No, I'm kidding. It was funny. I didn't think that would be the comparison, but 'L' is 'L.' I told him he needs to be a comedian when he's done playing, but I definitely got a kick and a laugh out of that.

"I just made sure. I said, 'Were you serious in that?' [Lamar Jackson] was like, 'I was dead serious.' I was like, 'OK then. McQueen it is then.'"

Henry, who spent his first eight NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans, seems to be getting along great with his new QB.

In 2024, the two set an NFL record for the most combined rushing yards for a quarterback and a running back duo, with 2,836 total yards. Henry ran for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns, and Jackson added 915 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Derrick "McQueen" Henry had a monster game last Saturday with 26 carries for 186 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Pittsburgh. We'll see if he can repeat that performance on Sunday and help punch Baltimore's ticket to the AFC Championship game.

The Ravens kick off against the Buffalo Bills — in frigid Orchard Park — at 6:30 p.m. ET.