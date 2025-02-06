Lines To Use At Your Super Bowl Party If You Don't Know Anything About Football

Over half of the people who will watch the Super Bowl on Sunday have not watched a single NFL game this season. They are going in blind. More specifically, they will attend a Super Bowl gathering without the requisite knowledge to comment on the game.

We are here to help.

We have put together a list of lines those with no clue about the game can use on Sunday at their party. Reminder: Last year, I was able to teach Fox & Friends co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy enough about football to school so-called sports experts Will Cain and Clay Travis on television.

Rough look for Clay and Will.

With my guidance, you can also shock your friends this weekend with your knowledge of the Super Bowl. Take notes and rehearse a few of the following lines:

"Think the Chiefs are gonna pull off the three-peat?"

For context, the Chiefs are looking to become the first NFL team ever to win three straight Super Bowls.

"I can't bet against Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid."

Just say it. You won't be challenged.

"If Mahomes wins this game, he is the G.O.A.T."

Only mention if you are ready for a fight.

"The NFL is rigged."

It's not, but you won't be the only one to say it.

"I'm taking the Eagles money line."

This means, in gambling terms, you think the Eagles are going to win.

"I'm expecting Playoff Trav to go off."

The real fans will understand.

"The Chiefs can't stop Saquon Barkley."

They can't. No one can.

"The Eagles are better than the Chiefs at every position but quarterback and coach."

Just trust me. Those around you will be in awe of your expertise.

"They better not show Taylor Swift more than President Trump."

Word is, they will both be in attendance for the game.

"Couldn't the NFL do better than Kendrick Lamar at halftime?"

If only.

"I'm just not sure Jalen Hurts has the clutch gene."

You guys are so lucky to have me.

"Here come the refs."

When you see a piece of yellow laundry on the field, use this line.

"See, rigged!"

Use it when the Chiefs score.

"I am just rooting for the over."

Gambling talk is always a safe route when the party is large and intense.

"Brady would have made that throw."

How to troll a Chiefs fan.

"The Chiefs are better without Tyreek Hill."

Make sure to remember this one.

"The Eagles need to feed AJ Brown."

Any Eagles fans around you will agree.

"The game isn't as physical as it used to be."

Amen.

"I really wanted the Bills and Lions to be here."

How to make a new (football) friend.

"Could this be Travis Kelce's last game?"

This will be brought up. You might as well be the one who brings it up.

"Has Andy Reid lost weight?"

A nice discussion to have.

"Have you guys been reading Bobby Burack at OutKick? If not, you really should."

Always a good line to use.

"I got the Eagles winning 24-17."

As Rachel can attest, my predictions are worth parroting. (Sometimes.)