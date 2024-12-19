Lindsey Vonn Smokes Critics Of Her Skiing Comeback

Skiing great Lindsey Vonn has decided to make an attempt at a comeback (which we're not talking about how insanely gutsy that is, but we will) and she's striking back at critics —specifically Swiss skiers — who doubted her or questioned her motives.

According to the Associated Press, Swiss skiing great Pirmin Zurbriggen told a Swiss tabloid that he thought that there was a chance Vonn could damage her surgically repaired knee (duh, dude; we've all seen the "agony of defeat" guy; skiing crashes are nuts).

He said that that kind of damage could prevent her from doing any sport properly for the rest of her life.

Zurbriggen said that he also thinks that Vonn had a hard time living without the glory of being a champion.

"I have the feeling that Vonn hasn’t recognized the meaning and purpose of her other life in recent years," he said. "She has probably suffered from no longer being a celebrated champion."

Well, Vonn didn't like that and she clapped back on Wednesday.

Leave Lindsey alone!

We're not talking enough about what a wild comeback this is.

I mean, if you were trying to make a return to bowling or golf or something like that, it's not quite as intense. But alpine skiing? That's one of those sports that seems so dangerous that I think to myself, "Should we be doing this? This seems like a bad idea."

Jumping back in at the highest levels of competition at 40 years old and with a busted-up knee is quite the gutsy move.

I can't wait to see how this plays out, but if Vonn ends up making the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics it'll be one of the biggest stories of the entire Games.

It's not going to be easy, but I like seeing things pay off when someone really makes a bold career move like this.