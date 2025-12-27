Mets Fans Catch Another L After Francisco Lindor’s Wife Joins Mamdani’s Team

Katia Lindor will help the inauguration process for Mamdani on Jan. 1.

New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani has a rather unexpected member on his inaugural committee.

On Jan. 1, the avowed communist and Muslim mayor will officially become the most powerful man in America’s most influential city, which is bad news. He has assembled a group of people to ensure his inauguration goes smoothly.

One of those people is Katia Lindor, the wife of New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor.

That shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, given that the podcaster describes herself as a "social justice advocate" and said in an Instagram video in November that rich people are more of a threat to the country than illegal immigration.

"Your enemies aren’t the immigrants — they’re the one-percenters hoarding the wealth while leaving you without basic needs," she said via Sportskeeda.

As a completely unrelated side note, her husband will make $32.4 million playing baseball next year.

I’m sure she was fully aware of that when she explained that rich people — not an influx of illegal third-world immigrants — are the real problem in America.

The kicker? She hates Donald Trump.

Sounds exactly like the type of person who Mamdani would want involved.

"I’m honored to be joined by some of the most creative and experienced minds in the city as we build an inauguration that is truly by and for New Yorkers," Mamdani said of the 48 people who will be on the committee.

It’s been a rough offseason for Mets fans. Pete Alonso, Edwin Díaz, Brandon Nimmo, and Jeff McNeil all left, and not much talent has replaced them.

But the good news?

The wife of the team’s best player is helping welcome in the guy who’s about to make living in New York City even more of a nightmare than it already is.

What a time to be a Mets fan.