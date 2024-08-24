Lincoln Riley Talks 'Utilizing' Pete Carroll At USC

The high point of USC Trojans football was the Pete Carroll era from 2001-2009. Carroll revitalized the USC program, turning the Trojans into a powerhouse that routinely won or competed for Rose Bowls and National Titles.

Lincoln Riley was brought in before the 2022 season to do the same thing. Through his first two seasons in LA, it hasn't exactly worked out that way.

Yes, USC made a signature bowl game in 2022…but blew a big fourth-quarter lead in the Cotton Bowl to the Tulane Green Wave. The 2023 season was a disaster; USC's defense was one of the worst in the country, wasting Caleb Williams' talent in a 7-5 season. Riley and the athletic department revamped the defense with a new coaching staff, but with Pete Carroll returning to the USC campus as a teacher, Riley says he'd love to have him back with the football program.

"I'd love to have him. He's great," Riley said to the media. "Coach has been great to me. We've had a chance to catch up pretty often, check in with each other. He's been a great resource and a great person to be able to pick his brain. He's been very good to me. I'm excited he's going to be here more, and we'd be crazy not to take advantage of having him around. Whether it's an official role or not, he's made it very clear that we've got a good open line of communication."

"It's one that I appreciate and respect very much and will always never hesitate to pick up the phone and call him and reach out to him because of obviously how successful he was as a coach," Riley said. "He's got a great knowledge of this place. I've been appreciative of his help and his friendship and will be glad to have him around a lot more."



USC Could Use Pete Carroll's Help

Carroll is known as one of the best defensive minds in football, and the modern USC program needs all the help on defense that it can get.

Carroll coached in a different era of college football, with different offensive philosophies, but elite coaches are able to adjust and adapt. Carroll's been able to do that in moving from the NFL to college, and then back to the NFL. For USC fans, it'd be a dream come true.

It's hard to believe now, but the Carroll-era at USC included a 2008 season where the defense allowed just 93 points in the regular season. USC allowed 10 points or less in 10 of the 12 regular season games. Not to mention the recruiting benefits Carroll offers.

Seems like a win-win. Maybe it will be.