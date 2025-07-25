Lincoln Riley Makes Some Contradictory Comments About USC-Notre Dame Rivalry

One of the hot topics in college football scheduling this past offseason was the concerning possibility that one of the sport's legendary rivalries could be nearing its end.

With conference realignment, NIL and the expanded playoff priorities are changing for every program in how they approach scheduling and planning for potential playoff appearances. Understandable, yes, but also frustrating for fans who want to see the rivalries that are part of tradition on both sides.

That's why noise around the future of the rivalry between the USC Trojans and Notre Dame Fighting Irish has been so difficult to accept for fans of either program. Negotiations between the two schools have continued, and while head coach Marcus Freeman has said he wants the annual matchup to continue, without reservation, it seems like there's been more hesitation on the USC side.

At Big Ten media days, SC head coach Lincoln Riley talked about it, and well, wasn't entirely reassuring.

Lincoln Riley Wants The Game To Continue…Maybe?

Riley told the media that while with the Oklahoma Sooners, he loved the idea of coaching against the Texas Longhorns and the opportunity that provided. He then said he felt the same way about the SC-Notre Dame game, which would imply that he wants the rivalry to continue…and contradicted himself.

"My very first thought was I get to coach OU-Texas," Riley said. "When I decided to take the USC job, my first thought was I get to coach USC-Notre Dame. Do I want to play the game? Hell yeah. I'm hopeful we can get to the point where it makes sense. The two schools are in radically different situations, one is in a conference."

See, that's the thing. You can't say, "hell yeah I want to play the game," only to immediately couch it by saying "if it makes sense." You play the SC-Notre Dame game because it's part of college football tradition. It's one of the most historic rivalries in the sport. It's always one of the biggest games of the week, whenever it happens. And it's a major recruiting tool that generates tremendous fan interest and sells tickets.

Yes, it disadvantages USC because USC is in the Big Ten, and it creates another extremely difficult matchup. But it's worth it. Riley didn't exactly inspire confidence that he feels the same way. He should.