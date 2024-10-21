Lincoln Riley Savagely Slammed By Former USC Star

USC coach Lincoln Riley is facing some serious heat after the team lost to Maryland.

The Trojans lost 29-28 in College Park Saturday, and the team is now an embarrassing 3-4 and 1-4 in conference play.

Missing a bowl game is very possible. Many Trojans fans thought coming to the Big Ten wouldn't be a hard transition.

In reality, it's been a nightmare throughout the team's first seven games.

Former USC star LenDale White slams Lincoln Riley.

USC fans appear to be getting ready to throw in the towel on the program, and that also now includes former Trojans star LenDale White.

The former USC running back who dominated in the backfield with Reggie Bush took to X to slam Riley and call for his firing.

He suggested even firing Riley in the same humiliating fashion the team fired Lane Kiffin. You can check out his now-viral tweet below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

You know things are bad when one of the most famous players in USC history is hopping on X to rip the team's coach.

It's a sign that patience has run out for the Trojans. You can't really blame White or anyone else who feels the same way. He's 11-9 in his last 20 games with the Trojans. That's simply not acceptable.

To make matters even worse, he's 5-9 in his last 14 games with the team going back to last season. Riley also isn't losing to elite teams. So far this season, the Trojans have losses to an average Michigan team, an average Minnesota team, a solid Penn State team and a bad Maryland team.

Again, the frustrations are more than justified. White is simply speaking for a large chunk of the fanbase, and I'm also sure former players.

Should USC fire Lincoln Riley? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.