Lincoln Riley Blasted Over Potential End Of USC-Notre Dame Rivalry

The USC Trojans are on the upswing, even after a disappointing 2024 season, with one of the country's best upcoming recruiting classes and a much easier 2025 schedule. They poached a new general manager from their biggest intersectional rivals, and head coach Lincoln Riley has publicly said he's much happier with his roster construction and depth this year.

Except, despite all that positive momentum, it's that biggest intersectional rivalry that's causing USC fans and former players to express their frustration. A lot of frustration.

USC has reportedly taken a "wait and see" approach to the future of the rivalry with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. While justifiable from a playoff standpoint, the yearly matchup between the two teams has become an indelible part of tradition for both schools. And with USC seemingly the sticking point, Riley is getting criticism from prominent former Trojans.

A former USC captain and current Fox Sports analyst Petros Papadakis might be the most prominent example. Papadakis joined John Canzano's radio show to talk about the rivalry, blasting Riley for potentially ending the nearly 100-year old matchup.

Lincoln Riley Getting Roasted For Notre Dame Questions

"College football has been taken over by the television companies, one of which I work for as you know," Papadakis said. "But honestly none of that in my opinion has anything to do with USC-Notre Dame, and should not have anything to do with USC-Notre Dame. And that’s the beauty of USC-Notre Dame is that it transcends conference realignment, it transcends the NIL, and it transcends all of these different twists and turns in the sport. If it can survive World Wars it should be able to survive the selfishness and the absolute myopic nature of the era we live in."

It’s ridiculous to think that it wouldn’t. Because Lincoln Riley doesn’t like it? Who the hell is Lincoln Riley in the grand scheme of things when it comes to USC and Notre Dame?" he continued.

Papadakis also blamed Colin Cowherd for defending Riley and the SC program.

"It just really bothers me that there’s people who have never put on the uniform, don’t even have an association with either university that think of themselves as advocates for USC just because they carry water for a guy like Lincoln Riley. And I’m talking about Colin Cowherd and his ilk and they sit here and try to tell everybody what’s best for USC? And that the Big Ten is not viable anymore to have this non-conference game. As if in an expanded college football playoff it’s going to help USC to schedule Missouri State and Georgia State?" Papadakis said.

"And Lincoln Riley trying to wriggle out of Notre Dame. I’ve got news for you, if you can’t beat Maryland or Minnesota, what the hell are you worried about playing Notre Dame or not. Collect the revenue. USC is not even close to competing. And if they were fourth in the Big Ten, trust me having Notre Dame on their resume, win or lose, is a lot better than beating someone 60-0 that is Missouri State. It’s just very sad to me… Any argument being made, the Big Ten, travel, all of this stuff. It all goes by the wayside. It’s USC-Notre Dame. There’s billions of dollars involved and the players are getting paid. Are you kidding? We’re not going to play this? It’s the dumbest thing I’ve heard in my life," he concluded.

Tell us how you really feel.

Papadakis though, is summarizing how much of the Trojans fanbase feels. Yes, the current athletic department has made tremendous improvements. And yes, college football is now big business, and revenue-based decision-making has become a necessary evil.

But where there's a will, there's a way. The vast majority of fans on both sides would almost certainly sacrifice an "easy" game against an opponent no one cares about, and the associated increase in playoff possibility, in order to play the rivalry game.

Riley might not be the biggest sticking point in negotiations, but he also hasn't made it clear the game must continue. He should, and it should.