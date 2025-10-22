XY Boxer Lin Yu-Ting Returns To Ring, Obliterates Female Opponent In 94 Seconds

The Taiwanese boxer's 19-year-old opponent was pulled from the match after suffering breathing difficulties from repeated shots to the head

Lin Yu-Ting may be banned from international women’s events, but that hasn’t stopped the 29-year-old Taiwanese boxer from returning to beat up on women in the ring.

The reportedly DSD athlete — previously disqualified from the Women’s World Boxing Championships and barred from competing under World Boxing’s new sex-testing policies — stepped back into the ring this week at Taiwan’s National Games. In Lin’s first match of the tournament, the opponent lasted just 1 minute and 34 seconds before the fight was stopped.

Lin landed several blows to the head of 19-year-old Pan Yan-Fei, causing breathing difficulties and prompting her coach to throw in the towel. According to local reports, the stoppage was marked as "abandoned" (not a knockout) due to medical concerns.

Pan was making her first appearance at the senior National Games. Previously, she competed in Taiwan’s U22 category and won a national high school title in 2023.

This is Lin’s first competition since winning Olympic gold in the women’s featherweight division at the 2024 Paris Games, where the boxer swept every match 5–0 and delivered a controversial rabbit punch to the back of Turkish opponent Esra Yildiz Kahraman’s head.

Lin Yu-Ting Returns To Women's Boxing Ring

OutKick previously reported that both Lin and Algerian boxer Imane Khelif were ruled ineligible by the International Boxing Association (IBA) in 2023, after multiple medical tests that the IBA said confirmed they were biologically male. The IBA stated that DNA tests revealed XY chromosomes and cited concerns about athletes "trying to fool their colleagues and pretend to be women."

Despite those findings, Lin was still allowed to compete at the Paris Olympics because the International Olympic Committee (IOC) does not require sex testing and allows the sports' governing bodies to determine their own eligibility rules.

That loophole has since closed — at least on the international stage.

After Lin and Khelif’s Olympic golds sparked global backlash, World Boxing instituted new eligibility rules. Under the updated policy, athletes must submit to genetic testing and provide proof of no Y chromosome to compete in the women’s category.

Neither Lin nor Khelif appeared at the most recent World Boxing Championship. Still, Lin was cleared to compete in Taiwan's National Games, an event with no known sex-testing protocols.

"Allowing a male boxer like Lin Yu-Ting to compete in the women’s division is a blatant violation of fairness and, most importantly, a grave safety risk to female opponents," Marshi Smith, spokesperson for the Independent Council on Women’s Sports (ICONS), told REDUXX.

"You wouldn’t verify a weight class without a scale, and you can’t claim to have a women’s division without verifying sex. In a boxing ring, this isn’t just an unfair competitive advantage, it is a potentially deadly one."

Lin is now on track to win a seventh-straight National Games title.