Life Is Burritoful: Yankees Add Austin Wells-Inspired Food Item To Home Menu

Make no mistake: New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells loves burritos almost as much as he loves playing baseball.

However, unlike those years of training and continuing to get better so that one day he could eventually make it to the Majors, Wells' role as a "foodie" influencer quickly skyrocketed after he began creating burrito reviews on Instagram a little over a month ago.

Fast-forward and now the Yankees have announced that they've created an Austin Wells-specific burrito that will be sold at all afternoon home games this season!

Austin Wells Had Been Ranking And Reviewing Burritos

The "Maple Burrito" will contain scrambled eggs, breakfast sausage, Maple City fries, cheddar jack cheese and chipotle aioli. It was rolled out this weekend for the team's series with the Rays and will be available at all afternoon and early games throughout the season.

Believe me, the next time I'm back at Yankees Stadium, you can be sure I'm trying one of Wells' burritos because that sounds absolutely amazing.

A little over a month ago, Wells started his Wells.Ranked.Burritos Instagram account with him hilariously grading burritos on a scale of 1-100. His serious demeanor only made it that much funnier, as there's no doubt the catcher loves his burritos, at times even having the rest of the clubhouse giving scores as well.

"Started from the bottom!" one Yankees fan posted on X along with a photo of Wells' first burrito review. Since then, the catcher has ranked a number of various burritos, including one made with chorizo, egg, salsa and cheese that scored an 87, and another made up of garlic and guajillo chili steak, egg, salsa and cheese that scored a 73.

Those sound great and all, but give me that Maple Burrito all day long. Others apparently agree.

"More ballparks should serve breakfast in my opinion," wrote a fan on X.

Something tells me that after the Yankees do it with Wells' burrito, that others from around the league will follow with their own breakfast options.

Burritos and ball

For the most part, social media has loved Wells' burrito passion. However, some way-too-serious Yankees fans were concerned that all those burrito bowls would be adding some pounds and making the second-year catcher fat.

Something tells me Austin Wells will be doing just fine. And, hey, if he has to loosen up the belt a bit, that's okay, too.

After all, there was another pudgy Yankee that ended up throwing a perfect game despite having rolls for abs.

His name?

David Wells.

Have you tried Wells' Maple Burrito yet? Hit me up on X with a review: @TheGunzShow