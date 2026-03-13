Liberals Call Matthew Tkachuk "Misogynistic" For Wanting A Son

Liberals are back at it again calling Team USA Men's Hockey Members "misogynistic."

The victim of the irrational attacks this time is Team USA alternate captain and back-to-back Stanley Cup Champion with the Florida Panthers, Matthew Tkachuk.

While featured on Fox News' Sean Hannity's brand new podcast, "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" on Thursday, Tkachuk broke the exciting news that his wife and him were expecting a child. But, just as liberal hockey fans tried to turn a funny, light-hearted moment between President Trump and Team USA after winning gold for the first time in almost half a century in this year's Olympics into calls for a Cersei Lannister-like public shaming through the streets for alleged "misogyny"; they turned this sweet pregnancy announcement moment into the same.

Why? Because Tkachuk simply said, "at some point, I would definitely have to have a boy… I was trying to explain to my wife what youth hockey is like."

We live in a society that lacks so much misogyny that people will do anything to find it. Even if that means completely making it up and slandering a father, who plays in the NHL, for simply desiring a son, so he can relive and create new memories through youth hockey. What a miserable life these people live.

One of these fans, who not-so-shockingly has his pronouns in his bio, along with a LGBTQ rainbow and trans flag, called this comment from Tkachuk, "mask-off misogyny."

These same people can't even define what a woman is, won't agree with science that the child in Mrs. Tkachuk's womb is indeed a human being. They have nothing to say as biological men steal real women's records, trophies, and opportunities in female sports and are happy to stand up for women in this case? I'm sensing a little but of inconsistency in their liberal narratives…

Another liberal X user, who might as well go to BlueSky and cry with Sarah Spain, claimed that NHL culture is "filled with sexist, misogynistic, and toxic masculinity…"

This is the problem with liberal hockey fans and media: They are willfully ignorant. Ask any pregnant couple and the vast majority of women will probably say, if they're willing to admit it, they would prefer a girl, and the men would prefer a boy. None of these people crying "MiSoGyNy!" would dare to call a woman "sexist" for wanting a girl. It's all just faux outrage, just like it was after they won gold and spoke with President Trump.

Quick story… When my wife and I were pregnant in 2024, my wife preferred a daughter, but God blessed us with a son. She is completely willing to admit that she desired a daughter because she understood there were things she could experience with a daughter, which wouldn't be possible, or as relatable and impactful, as it would be with a son. But, she couldn't be more thankful for our boy.

As a father of a boy, I cannot wait to go to, and maybe coach, some of his youth sports games/tournaments. Anyone with half a brain cell should understand a father attending and involved in his son's youth sports is wildly different than it is with a daughter. The game is not the same. We can't relate as much. It doesn't mean that myself or Tkachuk wouldn't be supportive. Once again, claiming that Tkachuk and his Team USA teammates don't "value women's hockey", is preposterous.

No, Team USA wasn't misogynistic for laughing on the call with Trump, and no, Tkachuk isn't sexist for desiring to have a son. Suggesting otherwise is completely unfounded.

Tkachuk explained to Sean Hannity that there would be no gender reveal and they are going the "old school" route and finding out the sex of their child at the delivery. I for one, wish them nothing but the best.