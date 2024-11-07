Former NFL Star Dunks On His Critics After Donald Trump's Blowout Victory: WATCH

Le'Veon Bell was amped up and excited to see President-elect Donald Trump win the election.

The billionaire real estate mogul will return to the Oval Office as America's 47th President after cruising past Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

Not only did Trump win the electoral college, but he also did something Republicans haven't done in 20 years:

Win the popular vote.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star running back publicly jumped on the Trump train in the final stages of the campaign, and he was nothing but happy to see his guy win.

Le'Veon Bell calls out his haters after Donald Trump wins the election.

Bell, who last played in the NFL in 2021, was nothing but pure energy and adrenaline after Trump beat Harris to win the election. He also had a message for all his haters and critics.

"Joke's on you. Joke's on you. I'm not going anywhere. Make America great, man. Donald Trump for President! Forty seventh President. You all thought I was crazy! You all thought I was the one tripping," Bell said in a video tweeted Wednesday.

He also took a shot at anyone who claimed he was supporting Donald Trump because he has CTE.

"Oh, do I [have CTE] or do you? Trump the 47th President like I tried to tell you all," a very excited Bell continued to tell his viewers.

You can watch the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Like I said above, it's pretty clear Bell was full of energy after Donald Trump secured a victory. He attended a Pennsylvania rally in support of the 45th and now 47th President, and made it crystal clear who he wanted to win.

Well, he got his wish because Donald Trump will, once again, be America's President, and Bell wanted to make sure his critics and haters were reminded of that fact.

No matter your politics, you have to respect the man's electric attitude.

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for any updates as we might have them on more reactions, and definitely let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.