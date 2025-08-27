Le'Veon Bell Jabs At Former New York Jets Coach Adam Gase In Random Call-Out

Le'Veon Bell has no love lost for his ex-Jets coach.

Le'Veon Bell is taking shots at the New York Jets in 2025, which may show he's still bitter about his previous team that unceremoniously released him.

Bell, 32, was an impressive running back in his days with Pittsburgh.

At his peak with the Steelers, Bell was a two-time All-Pro (2014, 2017) and three-time Pro Bowler (2014, 2016, 2017), once considered the best dual-threat running back in the NFL.

But after he joined the New York Jets, things quickly went south.

This week, a story about Bell's Jets tenure in 2019 resurfaced, detailing a moment when the ex-Pro Bowler missed an NFL game because he had been bowling the night before.

When an NFL news aggregator tagged Le'Veon on X over the story, Bell responded with the harsh truth of playing under former Jets coach Adam Gase, at least according to Le'Veon.

He quoted the tweet and flat-out said he’d rather miss a game over bowling than show up to work for Gase, remembering one of Bell's worst stretches in the league.

The crazy-eyed Gase ran a tumultuous stretch as head coach in New York from 2019 to 2020, going 9-23.

Le'Veon Bell's addition to the Sam Darnold-led Jets carried expectations of jump-starting an offense that wasn’t accustomed to scoring many points.

Instead, the Jets’ offensive woes swallowed him up, and the once-dominant runner quickly fizzled out of the league after his short New York stint.

In the end, Bell and the Jets weren’t oil and water, they were fire and kerosene.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela