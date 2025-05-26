Let's Be Real, At This Point KAT Is Doing This On Purpose, Right?

"Honey, come quickly! A new Karl-Anthony Towns video just dropped on the timeline!"

The New York Knicks defeated the Indiana Pacers 106-100 in Game 3 after being down by as many as 20 points, thanks in large part to a 24-point, 15-rebound night from the aforementioned Towns.

But who cares about all of that?

The outcome of yesterday's game was largely inconsequential because, well, by God, the man has done it again!

Pure, unadulterated comedy.

Commenters are even calling it a "zest pass."

KAT has quickly earned a reputation as the zestiest player in the NBA.

For the uninitiated, a quick Urban Dictionary search tells us that the term "zesty" refers to someone acting a little feminine.

Now, Karl-Anthony Towns is an NBA All-Star and one of the best players on a Knicks team that is competing for the Larry O'Brien Trophy, so that might be a little harsh.

But, I mean, come on, LOOK at that pass!

This isn't new either.

Someone on X was kind enough to make a rather impressive edit of all of KAT's finest work, and it is a sight to behold.

Okay, we've all had a good laugh, but it's time to face the facts: KAT is doing this on purpose, right?

There is no way this man is out here making those faces and doing those mannerisms without it being a little tongue-in-cheek.

I feel like I am breaking down the Zapruder Film.

Towns looks like he's practicing the "Thriller" dance to bust out at his baby cousin's Quinceañera, not completing a chest pass, err, sorry, "zest" pass in a conference finals game.

I have come to the conclusion that this is 100% an act, and a hilarious one at that.

So let's all give a salute to Karl-Anthony Towns.

Some may say he's the zestiest player in the NBA, but I say he's the funniest player in the NBA, bar none.

Anyway, Pacers in 5.