Let's Power-Rank The The Loaded Speedway Classic Food Roster

The food might be worth the price of admission

For the first time, Major League Baseball will play a game at a NASCAR track in what will be nothing short of a spectacle for the ages… for fans in seats where they can actually see what's going on.

But, as is the case for any big event like there's more going on than just the game between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway, which has been dubbed the Speedway Classic.

There are special uniforms, concerts, merch, and of course, grub.

The league showed off some of the special offerings that fans at Bristol will be able to enjoy on Saturday, so let's look through what they've got and see which items are looking the strongest.

I'm not going to lie, it's a solid roster from top to bottom, but someone has to come in last, and for me, that's…

4. Dueling Dogs

I feel like I'm asking to be drawn and quartered for putting gllizzies this far down on the list, but hear me out.

There will be two dogs, one representing each of the teams' home cities. The Cincinnati dog will have chili as a nod to the city's signature Skyline Chili, while Atlanta's wiener will come topped with BBQ sauce and pork rinds because… well, actually, I have no clue.

Both sound perfectly fine, but there wasn't much thinking outside the box with these, and since you can only eat so much, I think I'd skip these dogs in favor of some of the offerings.

Although if time and gastrointestinal space allowed, I'd probably grab a standard-issue dog with some yellow mustard and relish, since it is a ball game after all.

3. Corn On The Cob Tires

Now we're thinking outside the box… a little.

They've essentially grilled up some Mexican-style street corn with cotija cheese, mayo, and Tajin, then cut them up so each piece looks like a tire.

The presentation is fun, but again, this is something that you can find variations on elsewhere.

Still, I like seeing corn on the cob get the nod to come out of the bullpen because I think it's a solid concession food. It's an elite vegetable (even though I don't think it's technically a vegetable) that, while a little messy, can be perfectly manageable to eat if you stick a skewer in one end of the cob.

My only thing is that if you serve corn on the cob at an event, you should be required by law to give the person a toothpick or one of those flossers that I always see littering the grocery store parking lot for some inexplicable reason.

Hot wings always come with a wet wipe, and those are pricier than a toothpick, so let's make this happen because I'm sick of walking around with corn shrapnel in my teeth for hours after eating a cob.

2. BBQ and Batters

This one is intriguing.

You've got fried ribs and battered chicken wings with some moonshine and peach BBQ sauce, hot sauce, and Tennessee mustard coleslaw.

Me. Like.

I feel like if I ordered this, my doctor's Spidey sense would tingle and he'd call to remind me what my cholesterol levels were like last time I visited.

The moonshine and peach BBQ sauce is a cool nod to Tennessee and Georgia, and sounds delicious, and I think I'd try a fried rib just for the story.

I didn't even realize you could fry a rib. I was under the impression it was against the Geneva Convention.

1. Tennessee Egg Rolls

We have a winner, and its name is the Tennessee Egg Roll (which sounds like it could mean something dirty, but does not).

A crispy wanton stuffed with smoked pulled pork and mustard cabbage slaw, and then you remember that moonshine and peach BBQ sauce we were talking about? Yeah, it's coming along for the ride in a little sidecar for dipping.

The second I saw these were on the menu, I started trying to do the math on whether I could drive from Central Florida to Bristol before they shut down the concession stands, because I would love to try these puppies.

So, anyway, if you're heading to the game, have yourself a great time and fill up on what sounds like some top-tier grub.

I'll just be sitting here drooling on myself and thinking about Tennessee Egg Rolls.