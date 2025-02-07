LeSean McCoy Says He’d Trade His Two Super Bowl Rings To Win One With Eagles

LeSean McCoy is one of, if not the greatest, running backs in Philadelphia Eagles history, but he is missing one major thing from his resume with the Birds: a Super Bowl win.

However, after leaving Philly, McCoy earned himself not one but two rings, first with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV and then another the very next season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

However, he says he'd give those up for one with the Eagles.

McCoy was a guest on fellow ex-NFLer Keyshawn Johnson's podcast All Facts, No Breaks when he was asked this question.

"The two Super Bowl rings and not getting one in Philly, would you trade those to get one in Philly?" Johnson asked.

"Absolutely," the Harrisburg, PA native said. "Philly is a special place, man. I love Philadelphia; the fans."

Johnson then reminded the man they call Shady that he was also "Him" when he was playing for the Birds from 2009 to 2014, over which time he became the franchise rushing leader.

"Plus you was ‘Him’ in Philly, Johnson said. "You was a shell of yourself in Kansas City and Tampa."

Harsh, but true if you look at the numbers, and McCoy took that in stride.

"You're right," he said. "I would trade that, just because the fans, they're so passionate/ They love their players and I would love to give them that, deliver that, and be the reason why."

McCoy of course, missed a chance to play in the Super Bowl with the Eagles back in 2018, because by that point he had moved on to the Buffalo Bills.

It's kind of interesting to think about what that would have been like if he was in the fold, because I think we can all agree it would have been a very different team.