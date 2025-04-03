LeSean McCoy Tells Dak Prescott To ‘Find A Realtor’ After Cowboys Trade For Joe Milton

After the Cowboys traded for quarterback Joe Milton, Dak Prescott's days in Dallas might be numbered — at least, that's according to LeSean McCoy.

The Cowboys acquired Milton and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the New England Patriots for a 2025 fifth-round pick on Thursday. The idea, obviously, is for him to back up Prescott — a role that became vacant after former Cowboys QB2 Cooper Rush signed with the Baltimore Ravens in free agency.

But on Thursday's episode of FS1's The Facility, McCoy issued a warning to Prescott.

"I’ll just be honest, man, listen, if Dak Prescott has a season like he’s always had going into that next year, right? Dak, find a realtor," McCoy said.

"Because Joe Milton got talent — he can play. And I’ll say this, y’all laughing on that, but I’ve seen other quarterbacks get paid a lot of money, and they move on from them … We’ve seen it happen."

A sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft, Milton has played in just one game in his NFL career, a Week 18 start against the Buffalo Bills. He completed 22 of 29 passes for 274 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

Not too shabby, but that's hardly a reason to ring the alarm on Dak Prescott's future with the franchise — especially since the three-time Pro Bowler signed a four-year, $240 million deal last offseason. That carries a cap hit of $50.5 million in 2025, $74 million in 2026, $68 million in 2027 and $78 million in 2028.

The dude isn’t going anywhere, and it certainly doesn't look like he plans to. In October, Prescott had his Texas mansion demolished so that he could build a newer, nicer, bigger one in its place.

No realtor necessary!