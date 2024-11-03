Legendary RB Jim Brown's Daughter Doesn't Want Men In Women's Sports And Her Endorsement Makes That Clear

Jim Brown was arguably the greatest running back in NFL history, but you might include Brown's work as an activist and as a father as his lasting legacy. And now one of his children, Kimberly B. Brown, is combing both to make news.

Brown recently came out with an endorsement of Donald J. Trump.

Surprising?

Jim Brown Daughter Fights For Women

Not when you consider Kimberly B. Brown is a staunch supporter of Title IX to protect women's sports.

Not when you consider she was a defensive end in both the LFL (Legends Football League) and EXL (Extreme Football League), and believes Trump’s commitment to protecting women’s sports and preserving fairness in competition aligns with her desire to protect female athletes.

"I play tackle football," Brown told FOXNews. "I don't want to be on the field with a man wearing a wig, taking hormones, taking hits. That's already going to affect me physically with injuries. I'm already susceptible to CTE, to concussions, and for a 300-pound man to go against me, that's going to put me at risk and is going to put other girls and women at risk, as well as the mental trauma of them coming into our safe spaces.

"It's unfair. They're taking away opportunities. They're taking away funding. They're taking away women's rights. And Title IX was to protect us. Title IX was to give us a fair, equal playing field and not to be discriminated against. This is not similar. This is a whole other sex coming into our sport and taking over, and I don't understand how the Biden-Harris administration is pushing this agenda."

Reasons Brown Endorsing Trump

There are other reasons Brown is endorsing Trump.

She said during a "FOX & Friends," segment that her father's involvement with Trump "opened" her eyes and also explains why she decided to endorse the former president as opposed to Vice President Kamala Harris.

"My dad went to go meet with President-elect Trump, and when my dad went to go meet with the president-elect, that really opened up my eyes," Brown said. "I stayed neutral for about a year within his presidency, and after that… I came out as a Trump supporter because I saw the moves that Donald Trump was making."

So it took 100 days for Kimberly Brown to get on board the Make America Great Again train. Why?

"Within the first 100 days, he gave us our religious rights with an executive order," she said. "I saw that he was defunding Planned Parenthood, the No. 1 killer of black lives.

"He created the First Step Act, signed that in for prison reform. My father consulted on the First Step Act. School choice, record-breaking HBCU funding, so I saw that Trump was doing a lot for black people."

Jim Brown Had To Defend Trump Visit

That is all fair and logical.

Interestingly, times have changed since the Trump presidency.

When Jim Brown visited the president in the Oval Office, he endured backlash. He actually had to defend his visit.

"This is the President of the United States," Brown said at the time. "He allowed me to be invited to his territory, he treated us beautifully, and he shared some thoughts, and he will be open to talking when I get back to him. That's the best he could do for me."

The visit obviously resonated within the Brown family.

And now a prominent member of the family is publicly endorsing Trump's re-election.