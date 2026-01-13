LeGM Strikes Again: LeBron James' Agent Floats Lakers Trades And It's a Mess

LeBron James' wishlist seems to include trading rising guard Austin Reaves, which isn't landing well with fans.

LeBron James’ inner circle keeps finding new ways to complicate the Lakers’ season. This time, it is James' agent, Rich Paul, stirring the pot with talk of trading Austin Reaves.

Paul, the NBA’s most powerful agent, recently floated hypothetical trade scenarios involving Reaves on his podcast.

Among them was a speculative deal that would send the Lakers guard to Memphis in a package for Jaren Jackson Jr.

Here's what Paul had to say: "If I was the Lakers, I would probably be targeting the Memphis Grizzlies as a trade partner for Jaren Jackson.

"I think if you're building around Luka [Doncic] going forward, which they are, you need that anchor. And Jaren doesn't want to be a part of a rebuild."

Any podcast personality floating ideas like Paul would get dismissed as pure headline fodder, but since it's LeBron's guy, whose words carry real weight, they seem like an extension of LeBron's own wishlist.

And that's why it landed poorly.

After all, Reaves is not some expendable role player. He is an undrafted success story who has turned himself into one of the Lakers’ most reliable contributors, averaging 26.6 points per game this season.

On a team still searching for consistency, Reaves has been one of the few steady presences.

Yet Paul did not stop at trade talk. He also questioned Reaves’ role, suggesting the guard might be better suited as a sixth man.

There are two problems with Paul’s public commentary.

First, it pumps unnecessary noise into a locker room that does not need it. The Lakers are already under a microscope with LeBron there.

Floating trade hypotheticals about a core player only creates distractions, especially when it comes from someone with Paul’s influence.

Second, the optics are terrible.

Rich Paul is not a neutral observer. He is LeBron James’ agent and one of the most powerful voices in the league.

When he publicly speculates about Lakers' roster moves, it does not feel like idle chatter. Fair or not, it feels like meddling.

Lakers fans noticed immediately, pointing out that Reaves has done nothing to deserve being dangled in public hypotheticals by someone outside the front office.

Paul’s podcast musings feel like self-inflicted turbulence for the Lakers. If roster changes are coming, they should be handled behind closed doors by the people paid to make them … not LeGM.

