Legendary Goalie Dominik Hasek Gets Into It With Former Russian President

Legendary NHL goalie Dominik Hasek has found himself on the receiving end of threats from a former Russian president, and now the Czech government is getting involved.

Dominik Hasek — but you may call him "The Dominator" — spent 15 seasons in the National Hockey League with the Blackhawks, Sabres, Senators and Red Wings, but in more recent years, Hasek is perhaps most notable for his outspokenness in support of Ukraine.

As you may have guessed, his stance isn't exactly popular in Russia, but what you may not have expected was former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev delivering what sure sounds like threats toward the Hall of Fame netminder.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

According to Daily Mail, Medvedev was speaking to state-owned media outlet TASS when he claimed that Hasek — who spent one season playing for Spartak Moscow in Russia's KHL at the end of his career — was suffering from "Russophobia" and that he should be careful when crossing the street and "not drink beer in unverified places."

Uh… yeah, I think that counts as a threat.

Now, I think it's probably safe to assume that the comments from Medvedev, who serves as the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, came from upstream, perhaps from a certain president who likes to go tarps off while riding horses.

But it doesn't matter where it came from. Hasek used it as a piece of evidence in a letter he sent to the presidents of the International Olympic Committee and the International Ice Hockey Federation, both of which have not allowed Russian teams to compete since the invasion began in 2022.

"Today I sent 2 official letters. One to the @iocmedia President and the members of the Executive Board. And the other to the @IIHFHocke President and the members of the Council," Hasek wrote.

"I inform them that former Russian President Medvedev threatened to kill me. Furthermore, among other things, I point out how important their decisions will be in the coming months and again offer assistance in creating rules so that sports competitions are not an advertisement for the Russian war and people do not die because of them. I consider both letters very important not only for the IOC and IIHF, but for the entire sports and also non-sports community. Therefore, I will publish them in a few days."

We'll see if they listen, but I'll just say this: if you remember how Hasek played the game, I don't know that I would want to scrap with him.