Legendary Boxer, Businessman George Foreman Dies At 76

George Foreman, legendary boxer, heavyweight champion, entrepreneur and author, died Friday at 76-years-old, according to his family and publicist.

"Our hearts are broken," they wrote on Instagram. "With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr., who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025, surrounded by loved ones."

"A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose," it continued.

"A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name — for his family," they added.

The family said they "are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own."

George Foreman Leaves Behind Tremendous Legacy

Foreman had a long list of accomplishments as a boxer, winning the heavyweight gold medal at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. Then beat Joe Frazier in Jamaica, winning his first heavyweight championship in pro boxing. That fight led to one of the most famous calls in sports broadcast history, when Howard Cosell announced the end of the match with "Down goes Frazier."

Foreman was then one half of the "Rumble in the Jungle," the match between him and Muhammad Ali in 1974 in Zaire. Ali famously handed Foreman the first loss of his 41-fight career in an eight-round knockout.

He then retired from boxing in 1977, even after winning a rematch against Frazier in 1976. Then started a whole separate, maybe even bigger, second act of his life and career.

Even after "retiring," Foreman wasn't quite finished with boxing. Even at 38, he returned to the ring in 1987, winning 12 straight fights before losing to Evander Holyfield in 1991. At 45, he somehow once again became the WBA and IBF heavyweight champion, the oldest man to ever hold the title.

He finished with a 76-5 career record, with 68 knockouts, and is widely considered one of the best fighters in the sport's history.

He then launched the George Foreman Grill a few years later, which became an instant sensation and cultural phenomenon. The grill sold an estimated 100 million units within the first two and a half decades, becoming ubiquitous.