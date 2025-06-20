Left-Wing Sportswriters Get Their Way As Dodgers Donate Against Enforcing Immigration Laws

The city of Los Angeles has become the epicenter for the long-overdue enforcement of immigration laws. ICE and other organizations have finally begun arresting criminal illegal aliens and getting them off the streets, something that anti-sanity cities like Los Angeles have studiously avoided.

These policies are, predictably, unpopular with the hordes of left-wing writers and sportswriters who have demolished once-great institutions like The Los Angeles Times. Several of those far-left writers have taken it upon themselves to once again advocate for local sports teams, specifically the Dodgers, to promote their delusional political ideology.

Dylan Hernandez, arguably the single worst sportswriter in the country, was one of the loudest and dumbest voices in the room, as he always is. Hernandez wrote that the Dodgers are "ungrateful," "disrespectful," and "cowardly" for not speaking out in support of the criminal illegal aliens he inaccurately claims make up their fan base.

He went on to describe President Trump as an "aspiring tyrant" who uses "racist rhetoric."

Apparently, enforcing immigration laws passed by Congress decades before Trump was in office is racist tyranny. You can see why Los Angeles is such a dumpster fire with columnists like this spewing an endless torrent of horse manure.

Hernandez wasn't done with the disinformation, gaslighting and inaccuracies.

He called ICE raids in LA to make arrests an "invasion of federal troops." As if Los Angeles is not part of the you know, United States. Look, nobody's ever accused Hernandez of being intelligent, accurate, or not the single dumbest person in every room he enters. But this might be a new low even by his non-existent "standards."

Oh and that's not all! Hernandez said that the weeks of rioting, violence, looting and destruction that swept over LA "largely peaceful demonstrations."

This is the level of idiocy we're dealing with here. And the best part is, Hernandez got his way because the Dodgers are cowardly. Just not in the direction he expects.

Dodgers Announce Donation Supporting ‘Families of Immigrants’

On Friday, the Dodgers posted on X that they had made a donation in support of "families of immigrants."

"In partnership with the City of Los Angeles, the Dodgers have committed $1 million toward direct financial assistance for families of immigrants impacted by recent events in the region. Additional community efforts to be announced in the coming days," the post reads.

Well, it's certainly not as extreme as Hernandez would like it to be, but as always, the delusional left gets its way with baseball's most cowardly organization. Why are the Dodgers cowards? Because they will always, ALWAYS, do whatever the LA Times tells them to do.

When they initially withdrew an award given to an anti-Christian hate group, Hernandez and the Times went ballistic. How dare the Dodgers consider not appeasing delusional progressives? How dare they hold themselves to any standard of behavior?

Sure enough, the team immediately backed down. That's the cowardly decision; admitting they're happy to offend and exclude as long as the offense and exclusion is targeted at religious or conservative figures.

Just like they're being cowards now by once again bowing at Hernandez's feet.

The last few weeks have been one long embarrassment for LA. For city leadership for once again demonstrating its incompetence, arrogance, stupidity and extremism. For the city's preeminent newspaper, contributing to rapidly spreading disinformation in order to avoid criticizing the moronic priorities of its political party. For the people who rioted in the streets in support of continued lawbreaking. And for the Dodgers organization, which has repeatedly gone out of its way to disgrace themselves.

OutKick reached out to the Dodgers yet again for clarification on the donation and their support for rioting and breaking U.S. law, and as of time of publishing, have yet to hear back. Cowards usually don't respond.