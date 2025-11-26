Lee Corso Admits He Can't Even Watch 'College Gameday' Nowadays In Brutally Sad Interview

For 38 years, Lee Corso spent every Saturday during the college football season traveling the country, visiting college campuses, dominating the set of ESPN's ‘College Gameday.’ For most, Corso was the living embodiment of college football, and undoubtedly the most-famous picker of games in American history.

It goes without saying that life is much different for Mr. Corso since his final appearance on ‘College Gameday’ back in August, when he correctly picked Ohio State to take down Texas on the set in Columbus, Ohio.

Every Fall for nearly four consecutive decades, Corso had a routine, one that unfolded in the biggest of spotlights, and now that it has vanished, adjusting to a new life has not been easy.

"I can’t watch ‘College GameDay.’ I can’t get used to it. I’m not working anymore. I used to fly all over. It sucks," Corso told WESH in Florida, doing his best to not get emotional on camera.

Sadly, anyone who has closely watched a parent or grandparent get older, has seen something similar to what Corso appears to be going through. Father Time is ruthless, and the realization of getting older, slowing down, and having life still going on around you is a brutally difficult reality to witness and certainly experience.

Any honest and decent person would admit that it was past time for the 90-year-old to retire after he hung up his headgear earlier this year, but that doesn't make watching him explain how badly his life sucks any easier. The face of ‘College Gameday’ admitting that he can't even watch the show anymore is gutwrenching.

Corso finished a remarkable 287-144 in his gameday picks on ESPN, according to the network. With that kind of record, I'd want to keep giving out my picks on national television as well.