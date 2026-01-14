LeBron James' Agent Got Checked by Austin Reaves’ Camp, Forcing Him To Backpedal Trade Hypotheticals

LeBron's agent runs the league, but Tuesday night showed that shopping another man’s player gets you shook.

LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul, learned that the rest of the NBA isn't interested in being a prop for his hypothetical trade machine.

After publicly floating the idea that the Lakers should ship Austin Reaves out of town to fix the roster, Paul got checked.

This wasn't a Twitter spat or trading subtle digs over the podcast mic … It was a very real, very public confrontation near half court during the Lakers-Hawks game Tuesday night.

According to ESPN, Austin Reaves’ agent, Reggie Berry, approached Paul at halftime and showed him exactly where the line was drawn after Paul's comment regarding AR-15 spread online.

For most NBA fans, hearing James' agent openly call for a trade centered on his teammates felt like a sad, sick shadow GM gimmick by the slimy superstar.

Paul decided to play armchair GM on his podcast with Max Kellerman on The Ringer, labeling Reaves as the "asset" the Lakers should move.

Reaves isn't a Klutch client but a guy who worked his way from an undrafted underdog to a foundational piece of the world-famous Lakers, which is no small feat.

Apparently, Reaves' off-court teammate (Berry) wasn't in the mood to let it slide.

The agent-on-agent showdown apparently worked as Paul tried to backpedal after the heat got turned up.

On the subsequent episode of his pod, Paul said the following, trying to act buddy-buddy with Reaves' representation:

"My guy Reggie who is Austin’s agent, we talked … I want Austin to know this is not about Austin Reaves because I love the player, love the person."

WATCH:

Rich even threw in a line about needing Reaves to help him with his golf game, insisting the whole thing was just a "hypothetical take."

Paul attempted to spin the disrespect as a compliment, claiming it is "complimentary" to be called a trade asset while playing with Hall of Famers.

Hypothetical or not, Paul publicly put a target on the back of a guy who shares a locker room with his biggest client, LeBron James.

That logic might sound sweet to a Rich Paul apologist, though there aren't as many out there as the Klutch echo chamber may suggest.

Reaves is the ultimate value player and development success story in the Southland. The guy is outperforming his contract and building his own brand, all without Klutch's influence.

Paul can claim he loves the player all he wants. He's still the most powerful man in the NBA, but Tuesday night proved there are still limits. Shop a player you do not represent, and someone is going to check the receipt.

