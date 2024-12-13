LeBron James Abruptly Disappears From Lakers

LeBron James is having a questionable week.

First, the NBA star was called out by Colby Covington, and now he's dealing with a mysterious absence from the Lakers, apparently due to "fatigue."

Only the Lakers brass know why LeBron took time off, while the rest of the fans concocted their own theories on what's happening.

On Wednesday, Lakers coach J.J. Redick commented on LeBron James' absence from practice. He said James, turning 40 at the end of this month, was away from Lakers for "personal" reasons and that James is excused, as if the first-year coach had any other option.

"LeBron is not with the team right now," JJ Redick told reporters on Wednesday. "He’s out for personal reasons, an excused absence."

In his 22nd season, The King's on court play is off to a shaky start to the season.

LeBron is expected to miss Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, per Lakers reporter Dave McMenamin. He's "taking some time," McMenamin added.

Heads are scratching around the league as the Lakers remain quiet about the absence of LeBron, the league's most popular player. Has "fatigue" finally caught up with King James in his twilight years?

Sunday marked his first missed game of the season. The Los Angeles Lakers are 13-11 heading into Minnesota's game. On Sunday, they play at home against the Memphis Grizzlies. Recent and weak rumors around the NBA have suggested that LeBron wants a trade out of LA.

LeBron's son, Bronny (drafted by the Lakers this offseason), played for the G-League South Bay Lakers on Thursday. He had arguably his all-time best performance on a court in a loss to the Valley Suns in Tempe (AZ.). Bronny scored 30 points on 13-of-23 shooting. LeBron James was not spotted in attendance, having missed Thursday's practice as well.

Everyone continues to ask: where on Earth is LeBron James?

