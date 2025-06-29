LeBron James' Wife Overheard Dropping Clue on Lakers Star's Retirement

LeBron James is locked in for his full 23rd NBA season with the LA Lakers by opting into his player option Sunday. It might just be his last hurrah, at least if the wifey gets her way.

James has been the NBA’s poster child for nearly two decades and will hit the court at age 41 this upcoming season.

Reports from the weekend spilled that Savannah James, during a dinner with former teammate Kevin Love, told LeBron and crew she wants him to hang up his sneakers after the 2025-26 season.

READ: LeBron Doesn't Take Pay Cut, Immediately Trashes Lakers' Roster

Caught in the convo, LeBron said, "Savannah wants me to f**king retire in the next year or so."

For a legend like LeBron, going out with a bang is pretty much a given.

Last season was a big deal, with LeBron sharing the floor with his son, Bronny James, for the first time. The four-time NBA champ also got a new running mate in Luka Doncic, who landed in LA via a blockbuster trade from the Dallas Mavericks.

Even with Doncic, the Lakers hit a wall in the playoffs, dropping their first-round series to the Minnesota Timberwolves. James dealt with a minor MCL injury during the series, but he’s still not slowing down this late in his career.

James can clearly keep balling, putting up 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds last season. At this point, he’s ticking off nearly every record in the NBA history books. Next season, he’ll set the mark for most seasons played, and he’s just 50 games from becoming the all-time leader in games played.

Still, James knows the Lakers’ championship window is tight with their current squad. After opting into his player option this weekend, he seemed to throw some shade at the team’s state, which was a major shake-up after the Buss Family’s bombshell sale of the franchise in June.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela