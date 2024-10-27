LeBron James Snaps at Teammate Rui Hachimura With Arrogant Tirade

Team player LeBron James wanted the ball real f***ing bad on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings.

The King was riding a hot hand and chewed out a teammate when the former opted to take a shot instead of passing the ball to James.

It was prime James: undeniably skilled and arrogant.

Lakers forward Rui Hachimura was on the receiving end of James' NSFW rant in a win against the Kings.

James was caught on a mic giving Rui the business during a timeout in the fourth quarter.

"Swing that motherf**ker to me," LeBron shouted at Hachimura. "I just made 10 in a row, you're gonna take a pull-up contested two? Swing swing, motherf**ker!"

LeBron really channeled his inner Kobe with the whole ball-hog tirade, though it didn't land as well as when The Mamba did it.

LA had an 11-point lead then, going on to dethrone the Kings, 131-127. James and Rui combined for 50 points. Aside from defensive liability Austin Reaves, the Lakers' starting lineup had a great outing at home. James deserves his flowers for putting up a 32-point triple-double at age 39, adding 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

Of course, LeBron's win against Sacramento had emotional value. The Lakers are 4-10 in their last 14 matchups against the Kings, who are coached by LeBron's former Cleveland coach, Mike Brown.

To the shock of everyone outside the Southland, the JJ Redick-led Lakers are starting their season 3-0 after Saturday's win.

