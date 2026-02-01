The Fix Is In: LeBron James Snags All-Star Spot Despite Missing A Ton of Games This Season

LeBron James gains ASG nod over several names that were more deserving.

The NBA brass just couldn't help themselves in helping LeBron James out, again.

In a move that reeks of a lifetime achievement award over actual on-court production, the Los Angeles Lakers' aging superstar was gifted his 22nd consecutive All-Star nomination Sunday.

This is the ultimate legacy pick for a guy in the middle of a pedestrian season by his own standards.

NBA fans are rightfully stunned after James was named a Western Conference reserve.

James effectively stole a roster spot from guys actually carrying their teams this season.

The list of snubs is long and egregious, including San Antonio’s De'Aaron Fox, Houston’s Alperen Sengun and Utah’s Lauri Markkanen.

The most insulting part is that Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and James Harden will watch the game from their own couch while the festivities are held at their brand-new home venue, the Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

The math behind this All-Star selection does not add up.

James has already punted on 17 games this season, including a 14-game sabbatical for a back injury. He has played just 30 games total while averaging 21.9 points and 5.8 rebounds.

In any other era, those are respectable numbers, but certainly not All-Star marks in a loaded Western Conference.

The rest of the West reserves have to share a locker room with a 41-year-old who got in on name recognition alone.

That group includes Anthony Edwards, Jamal Murray, Chet Holmgren, Kevin Durant (who is actually earning his keep in Houston), Devin Booker and Portland's Deni Avdija.

James already lost his perennial All-Star Game starting spot this year because the fans finally caught on.

However, the NBA's leadership clearly isn't ready to let its golden goose fly off into the sunset yet. They would rather rob the next generation of their moment to maintain the LeBron brand.

The internet had a meltdown over the news.

NBA fans are torching the league for turning a showcase of the best current talent into a protected heritage site for a player who has spent a third of the season on the trainer's table.

"LeBron James just stole an all star spot away from other players," one fan sounded off.

