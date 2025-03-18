Now The Internet Is Mad At LeBron James For Not Celebrating Bronny James Making A Meaningless Shot

LeBron James has lived under a microscope for well over half of his life at this point, therefore he's used to it, but since he's been able to call his son Bronny James a teammate, things have hit an entirely new level.

LeBron undoubtedly pulled every string imaginable to get the Los Angeles Lakers to use an NBA Draft pick on Bronny, which many didn't agree with. Bronny has since seen mostly meaningless minutes in the NBA, but as LeBron's son, those minutes have been dissected beyond anything imaginable.

With things already tense, to put it mildly, LeBron recently confronted Stephen A. Smith in front of the entire world about how the ESPN analyst needs to lay off of his son.

Most eyes were already on the James duo this season, but now, all of them are, and a moment from the Lakers' win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night is a prime example of that.

With LeBron sidelined with a groin injury, he had a front-row seat to watch Bronny play all of three garbage-time minutes against the Spurs, and plenty of NBA fans noticed one moment in particular.

After Bronny hit a three-point shot, cameras caught LeBron's reaction to the bucket, or lack thereof, and insinuated it was some sort of telling moment.

Context is important here.

For starters, the Lakers were leading the game 122-107 with just over a minute left in regulation when Bronny hit his three. The game was over, and LeBron jumping out of his seat to celebrate a meaningless three-point shot would be beyond ridiculous. He would have been criticized, and rightfully so, for hyping up any teammate for hitting a garbage time three in a blowout victory. We're talking about a regular-season game against the Spurs, one of the worst teams in the NBA.

It's also worth mentioning that nobody on planet Earth has seen Bronny hit more shots than LeBron. This isn't some sort of spectacle, it's an end-of-the-bench NBA player getting a meaningless bucket in a game already over.

People criticizing LeBron in this situation need to make it a point to touch grass today.