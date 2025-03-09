LeBron James Will Miss Up To 2 Weeks With Groin Injury

LeBron James will miss up to two weeks after sustaining a groin injury during Saturday's 111-101 loss to the Boston Celtics.

The injury occurred in the fourth quarter as the Los Angeles Lakers superstar drove to the basket against Jaylen Brown. He attempted a spin move and followed that up with two head fakes before sinking the layup.

"The last score I had on Jaylen Brown, probably extended it a little bit too much," James explained after the game. "A couple pivots and then when I landed I felt it."

James had a slight limp after the score, but stayed in the game for the next possession. In visible discomfort, he soon pointed to the bench to be removed from the game.

In the locker room, James waved off the groin strain as a minor setback.

"Not much concern," he told reporters. "Obviously, I'm day-to-day. I'll look at it each day and see if it gets better. We'll take the proper measures to see what we need to do moving forward."

The four-time NBA MVP did say, however, that the injury reminded him of a groin injury he suffered on Christmas Day 2018 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. That one caused him to miss 17 games. James explained that this injury didn't seem as severe — but he knocked on wood just in case.

Before Saturday's game, the new-look Lakers were on a tear. Los Angeles headed into TD Garden on an eight-game win streak and looking like they could be a legitimate contender for a top playoff seed in the Western Conference.

Of course, they still could be. They're just going to have to handle business without their 40-year-old captain for a while.