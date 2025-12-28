ESPN Was Sure To Spotlight LeBron James Disrespecting The National Anthem

LeBron James wasn't up to his routine and highly suspicious antics during the playing of the national anthem on Christmas Day, but he still managed to ignore the American flag, and ESPN was sure to promote the moment on social media.

James and the Los Angeles Lakers were blown out by the Houston Rockets on Thursday, 119-96, but before the lopsided contest tipped off, the four-time NBA champion decided that he needed to get in a few practice golf swings during the playing of the anthem.

ESPN was quick to share a video of the moment, which should come as no surprise given the four-letter network's past mockery of the anthem. The caption of ‘Bron working on his golf swing?’ is also incredibly dumb, given the fact that that's very clearly what he's doing in the video, but in the year 2025, dumb captions make for the most clicks.

James has a history of doing just about anything but standing at attention during the playing of the national anthem, but breaking out the practice golf swing like he's every middle-aged white man inside the Jacksonville airport is a new one.

With LeBron nearing the end of his career, he's fallen into the stereotypical trap of just about every soon-to-be-retired athlete by becoming a true golf sicko. Earlier this year, he randomly declared that he's a huge follower of the YouTube Golf scene, but his new hobby also has him in some hot water with at least one former teammate.

Following the Lakers' ugly loss to Houston on Christmas, Los Angeles head coach JJ Redick criticized his team's effort, or lack thereof, which led Dwyane Wade to claim that James is too busy on his golf simulator to worry about any struggles on the floor.

The Lakers have lost three games in a row, but still sit at 19-10 on the season atop the Pacific Division.