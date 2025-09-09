Michele Tafoya, Tim Brando Rip Into LeBron James For Writing Fluff-Piece In Chinese State-Run Newspaper

Tafoya initially didn't believe LeBron's byline in the Chinese newspaper, while Brando distances himself further from the league, by choice.

Like others living in reality with the awareness of communist China posing a threat to America and Western Civilization, Michele Tafoya could not believe LeBron James would pen a story in a Chinese state-run newspaper. Nevertheless, there his name was on the byline in a story titled ‘Basketball Is A Bridge Connecting Each Other' in Monday's edition of the People's Daily.

LeBron James Writes Piece In Chinese State-Run Newspaper In Obvious Sellout Move For NBA, Nike Shoe Sales

While James' story was completely innocent in nature, as it mostly reflected on his experiences with basketball fans in the country, the context surrounding the situation of one of the most influential athletes of all-time writing a story in a state-run newspaper matters here.

That's exactly what Tafoya alluded to when she joined Tuesday's edition of ‘Don’t @ Me With Dan Dakich' and discussed James' recent foray into journalism.

"Is this real, is this AI, is this legit, is he this ill-informed?" Tafoya rhetorically asked. "This is like American malpractice."

She didn't stop there.

"This is the guy who is defending China to the hills. Why, because all of his sneakers are made there. He is ignorant of the human rights, just the absolute atrocities going on in China, and the fact that China would like to destroy most of the Western World and own the globe," Tafoya continued. "Or, maybe LeBron loves that idea, maybe he's all in, and maybe that's what he wants to. For a guy who is very vocal about the slave history of the United States of America, he's certainly able to overlook the slave life still going on in China."

Tim Brando Chimes In On LeBron

Following Tafoya's chat with Dakich, Fox Sports broadcaster Tiim Brando joined OutKick's ‘Hot Mic w/ Hutton & Withrow,’ and shared his thoughts on James' byline in the People's Daily. He made it clear that he wants nothing to do with the NBA, not now, nor in the future.

"It's a sellout," Brando emphatically stated. "I stopped caring about the NBA long before the venture with China became a reality, but that only further enhanced my feelings about not caring about, nor watching, and never ever broadcasting an NBA game. I want no part of it."

Brando explained his distaste for the NBA.

"The NBA has long been gone in my mind in large measure because of the hypocrisy over the relationship with China," Brando said. "LeBron James has only enhanced, in my mind, the sellout factor that he has within…The league began losing its credibility when it yielded power to the likes of LeBron."

James recently wrapped up what was his 15th tour in China since first visiting the country in 2005. His newest signature shoe will be released in the country on September 25 and won't be available globally until October 3.

The NBA is set to return to China for two preseason games in Macau in what will be the first games held in the country since the 2019 firestorm involving former Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey.

(Updates with new comments from Tim Brando.)