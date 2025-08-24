LeBron James, Caitlin Clark Called Tommy Fleetwood Finally Winning PGA Tour Event

The long nightmare for Tommy Fleetwood is finally over. The 34-year-old Englishman won the Tour Championship on Sunday, the first PGA Tour victory of his career. Fleetwood entered the final round tied with former Tour Champion Patrick Cantlay. Early in the final round, basketball superstars Caitlin Clark and LeBron James both posted on social media that it would be "Fleetwood's day."

LeBron and Clark nailed it

They were correct. Right out of the gate, Patrick Cantlay made a bogey and double-bogey on the first two holes and Fleetwood went from tied for first to a four-shot lead over Cantlay with his own birdie on the second hole.

While several players – including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, and Russell Henley – made runs to get within a shot or two of Fleetwood in different parts of the round, the Englishman never relinquished the lead.

Cantlay played his way back into contention and, after 10 holes, trailed by just one shot. But Fleetwood – who has become known for infamous collapses late in tournaments, including two this year – finally stepped up when it mattered most.

Fleetwood made birdies on both the 12th and 13th holes to take complete control of the Tour Championship. He had a three-shot lead with two holes to play, and just had to avoid making a big mistake.

He did just that, and will no longer be known as "the best golfer in the world to never win on the PGA Tour."

Tommy Fleetwood finally wins one

It took him 164 PGA Tour tournaments to get it done, but it must feel sweet to have the victory come at the final event of the 2025 PGA Tour season. Not only does the win snap his winless streak, but Fleetwood takes home the largest monetary prize of the season – $10 million.

Sure, it would have been nice to have the first victory come in a major, but Fleetwood surely isn't complaining. He was one of the best players all year long, just not able to get over the hump.

Now his attention turns to the major tournaments in 2026. He has finished in the top 5 of all four majors, including second place at both the U.S. Open and Open Championship, as well as third place at the Masters.

Before that, though, his attention turns to the Ryder Cup, where he automatically qualified for the European squad.