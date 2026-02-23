LeBron James Defends Bronny James Over Old Comments Made By Celtics' Jaylen Brown: 'Not a Pro'

Even when LeBron tried to pivot to praise, it rang hollow.

After another rough night for the Lakers, LeBron James once again found himself coming to Bronny’s rescue.

Fresh off a 111-89 blowout loss to the Boston Celtics, the self-crowned King couldn’t resist defending his son and teammate, Bronny James, over past Summer League remarks from Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who is firmly among the MVP frontrunners.

Nearly two years ago, Jaylen was caught on camera mouthing "I don’t think Bronny is a pro" courtside to WNBA players Kysre Gondrezick and Angel Reese.

And based on Bronny’s uneven start and limited production so far, Brown wasn’t exactly committing some outrageous act of slander.

So, instead of owning Sunday's ugly loss, James made it personal when talking about Brown before the media.

"Our relationship has been pretty respectful, besides the sh*t he said about Bronny in Summer League. But other than that, we’ve been all right," James said.

Translation: I’m still mad about it.

WATCH:

"We’ll be all right. We’ll be all right," he added, like he’s the one handing out forgiveness.

"I think he went on social media and said something about it. It’s all good. Bronny has a long way to go, but that’s another story."

While Brown was busy dropping 32 points, eight boards, and seven assists to carry a Celtics team sitting near the top of the East, LeBron was digging up old clips.

Brown is averaging just under 30 a night and has Boston firmly in the No. 2 seed after major roster turnover. He’s playing like a legitimate MVP candidate.

LeBron? He finished with solid numbers, but his Lakers got run off the floor by 22 on national TV.

Even when LeBron tried to pivot to praise, it rang hollow.

"JB is doing great. S***, he’s playing great basketball, man. … This whole MVP thing, I don’t understand why his name is not getting talked about some as well."

Nice attempt at damage control, but the real message was clear.

Don’t talk about my son.

Brown keeps stacking wins and playing like an MVP. LeBron keeps protecting the brand. And when the Lakers get run off the floor, the spotlight somehow finds its way back to him.

