Pro Golfer Shares Wild Details Of The Many Rules At Augusta National After His Stressful Masters Debut

You have to keep you head on a swivel at Augusta National, even if you're a player in the Masters field.

Laurie Canter turned professional in 2011 and, after earning wins on the DP World Tour in both 2024 and 2025, the Englishman finally earned a spot in the Masters as a Top 50-ranked player in the world.

Despite being a veteran of the game and having already played in two major championships earlier in his career, the Englishman was quickly reminded that they do things differently at Augusta National when he arrived on the hallowed grounds back in April.

Canter became acquainted with the green jackets - members and officials of the club - as soon as he turned down Magnolia Lane, which isn't exactly the way you want to start what had to be the most-anticipated week of his career.

The 35-year-old recently joined the ‘Life on Tour’ podcast and explained that the folks of Augusta National didn't exactly appreciate the rental car he picked out for tournament week.

"There’s green jackets everywhere," Canter began. "First day, we turned up in our rental car, and we got told, ‘You are given a Mercedes this week, and we would appreciate if that car didn’t return to the property’."

He didn't share what type of car his rental happened to be, but if Augusta says drive this Mercedes we have given you, you'd best show up in said Mercedes.

Now, asking a player to use a certain courtesy car is no big deal. After all, it's a free and very nice ride to drive around town with for the week, but the green jackets weren't done there.

Canter and his caddie attempted to bring out a machine onto the putting green during a practice session, which was strike number two.

"Normally on the putting green we get our machine out, roll our ball. My caddie got that out and immediately someone was on him saying, ‘What are you doing? You can’t do that,'" Canter said.

As someone who has been to the Masters a handful of times, I can't say that I've ever noticed or necessarily paid attention to whether or not the putting greens are covered in gadgets like you see at non-majors. However, Augusta National having a ‘no machines on the putting green’ rule in place it would be a shock to absolutely no one.

As for Canter's Masters debut, it wasn't one to remember as he missed the cut after firing 77-77 in the first two rounds.