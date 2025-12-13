AHL Goalie Launches Absolute Missile From End Boards, Buries It In The Back Of The Net

The AHL continues to be the center of the goalie goal universe

Few things get my blood pumping like a goalie goal, and we've got one of the longest I've ever seen, courtesy of the Rockford IceHogs' Laurent Brossoit.

I'm not sure what it is about the American Hockey League, but over the last few years, there has been a notable increase in goalie goals. I know netminders are more prone to take a shot at it and risk the potential icing, and perhaps more guys are wrapping up practice by flinging a little bit of rubber the length of the ice.

Whatever the reason, Brossoit dropped one of the most impressive goalie goals we've seen in a bit.

The IceHogs — the AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks — were playing host to the Nashville Predators-affiliated Milwaukee Admirals.

Rockford was up 4-1 at one point, but a pair of goals in the third period tilted the momentum toward the Admirals, who narrowed the lead to one and pulled the goalie.

That, of course, means that the goalie's goal is on the table.

With the other cage wide open, Brossoit corralled the puck behind the net and, with his heels practically against the end boards, rifled one that had to be about 190 feet into the back of the Admirals' net.

First, I was not aware of the electrifying atmosphere in Rockford.

Respect.

Secondly, that might be one of the prettiest goalie goals I've ever seen, and it looked like it came from several counties over. There's nothing better than a goalie getting the puck on his stick, turning, and letting it rip without an ounce of hesitation.

If Brossoit's name rings a bell, it's because he has spent quite a bit of time in the NHL. Most of it with the Oilers and Jets, but he was also part of the Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup run in 2023.