Saturday Night Cemented Lane Kiffin As The Best QB Developer In The Game

The Lane Train is showing no signs of slowing down in Oxford.

It's often said that in college football especially it's more about the Jimmies and Joes rather than the X's and O's.

You can scheme and draw up plays until the cows come home, but without the four and five-star athletes to match up with some of the more elite rosters in the game, you'll be left with more losses than wins in the grand scheme of things.

Someone forgot to tell Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, because he just did something with a former Division II transfer quarterback that most coaches couldn't do with a Gatorade Player of the Year behind center.

Oh, you're not familiar with Trinidad Chambliss's game? Well shame on you!

Chambliss transferred to Ole Miss this past year from Ferris State, a D2 powerhouse for sure but obviously not the same as playing in the SEC.

All this kid did was rip apart the previously 2-0 Arkansas Razorbacks with over 400 yards of total offense.

Did Kiffin find a diamond in the rough? Maybe.

But with a track record like his, it's more likely Kiffin is just "that dude" when it comes to coaching and developing quarterbacks.

Both quarterbacks Kiffin has had at his disposal while in Oxford have found their way onto an NFL roster, and his latest NFL draft pick, Jaxson Dart, was a first-round pick.

Before anyone knew about Trinidad Chambliss outside the ranks of Division II football, Kiffin was letting Austin Simmons rip it in his high-powered offense.

When Dart went down with an injury last year against Georgia, Simmons was able to calmly lead the Rebels down the field for a score against a salty Bulldogs defense.

And now, as we all know, Chambliss just helped Ole Miss hang 41 points on an SEC defense.

Kiffin is so good at developing quarterbacks, and I think this latest development has put him in the top spot in that category.

The only other guy that even comes close to the Lane Train is Lincoln Riley, but other than that, this guy is in a league of his own.

It will be interesting to see what Ole Miss does with its QB situation moving forward, but regardless of who they go with, Rebels fans have to feel a sense of comfort knowing Kiffin will have them ready to rise to the occasion.