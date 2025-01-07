Las Vegas Raiders, Who Go Through A Lot Of Coaches, Make Antonio Pierce Another One-And-Done Firing

Add Antonio Pierce to the one-and-done club.

The Las Vegas Raiders have fired their head coach after his first full season in which he guided the team to a 4-13 record.

Raiders owner Mark Davis, in consultation with multiple advisors including minority owner Tom Brady, decided Tuesday morning to relieve Pierce of his duties.

No Explanation From Mark Davis

Davis will retain general manager Tom Telesco, per a source. And the owner will begin another coaching search – an exercise he's very familiar with.

The Raiders will eventually be hiring their sixth head coach in the 13 years Davis has been the principal owner. One of those coaches Davis had to replace was Jon Gruden, who resigned amid an email scandal in 2021.

Gruden has been trying to return to the league and the general sentiment surrounding a possible return has warmed to the idea. Could he reunite with Davis, who initially didn't want his coach gone?

That would be so Raiders.

The Raiders released a statement from Davis about fired Pierce but it didn't outline why the coach was fired. One assumes it was simply a matter of failing to win or even show improvement and development throughout the season.

Six NFL Head Coach Openings

Davis at the December league meeting told reporters he needed to see improvement from his team to finish out the season. The Raiders played hard for Pierce through the final weeks of the season and even finished 2-3 in their final five games.

Players also generally advocated on behalf of their coach.

But the firing is not a surprise.

This firing means there are now six head coach vacancies in the NFL. They are:

The New York Jets. Chicago Bears. New Orleans Saints. New England Patriots. Jacksonville Jaguars. The Raiders.

The Dallas Cowboys are now the last team left with an obvious decision to make on their head coach. Incumbent Mike McCarthy becomes a free agent next week and there is a possibility he will be signed to an extension.

But he is expected to be in demand if he doesn't get re-signed. The New Orleans Saints have requested permission to interview him already. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said McCarthy is a fine coach but has given no indication which way he was leaning on giving him a new deal.

Raiders Opening Not Awesome

The Raiders opening is not necessarily the most attractive. In fact, it's not in the top three.

New England is the most attractive job opening now. The Patriots have a promising quarterback in Drake Maye on the roster on a rookie contract and will have the most salary cap space in the NFL this offseason.

The Jaguars have a promising quarterback on the roster in Trevor Lawrence.

The Bears have a promising quarterback on the roster in Caleb Williams, and he's also on his rookie contract.

The Raiders?

They lack a starting quarterback and although they hold the No. 6 overall selection of the April NFL draft, that obviously isn't high enough to pick Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, who are expected to be the first two quarterbacks selected.

It would take a trade-up for the Raiders to land one of those two.

There is the chance the Raiders go the free agency route and the reason that's possible is because, like the Patriots, they have tons of salary cap space set aside for 2025. That amount is estimated in the $107 million range.

Tuesday has been a rough day around the NFL. The Tennessee Titans fired general manager Ran Carthon.

Pierce joins Jerod Mayo as the second coach fired after one full season.