Lane Kiffin Slams ACC Team For Cowardly Move: VIDEO

Lane Kiffin seems very annoyed with Wake Forest.

Ole Miss traveled to Winston-Salem, North Carolina this past Saturday and destroyed the Demon Deacons 40-6.

The beatdown was so bad that Wake Forest decided to cancel its 2025 game against Ole Miss in Oxford. The Demon Deacons are paying $1 million to *NOT* play the Rebels.

Lane Kiffin isn't pleased about the decision.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin slams Wake Forest.

Kiffin addressed the media Monday, and touched on the fact Ole Miss will now have to scramble to fill the opening in its 2025 schedule.

"A very abnormal thing for Wake to do. I'll put it in neutral words. You usually don't do that a year in the season before. It's hard. There's not people to play. So, it's why you do scheduling in advance. You make deals. You go play there and they come back," a very clearly frustrated and agitated Kiffin explained.

He also noted that canceling a game in the fashion Wake Forest did violates "kind of an unwritten rule" in the college football world.

You can watch Kiffin's full comments in the video below

Do we think Kiffin is annoyed or do we think he's annoyed? The answer is a clear yes. You don't even have to listen to his words. Look at his body language.

It's almost like he's fighting with every ounce of energy in his body to bite his tongue from saying what he really thinks.

He tried to sanitize it the best he could, but even with his best efforts, he couldn't help himself from slamming Wake Forest.

On the other hand, he should take Wake Forest canceling against the Ole Miss Rebels as a compliment. His program is so far about the Demon Deacons that they want nothing to do with him or his players.

Wake Forest fears Ole Miss so much that the program is literally refusing to take the field.

Ole Miss is currently 3-0 and has outscored opponents 168-9 to start the season. Next up is Georgia Southern. Expect another butt kicking from Lane Kiffin and company.