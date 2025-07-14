Lane Kiffin Trolls Hugh Freeze By Complimenting What He's Heard About His Golf Game, Clarifies Fishing Trip

He might act a little different now, but Lane Kiffin can still deliver the subtle jabs, with Hugh Freeze being his latest victim.

ATLANTA, GA - Lane Kiffin took the stage on Monday afternoon with a somewhat toned-down approach to SEC Media Days, but that didn’t mean he wasn't going to have a little fun at the expense of a few others, including Hugh Freeze.

Now, let's be clear, when it comes to social media, Kiffin is in a category of his own, especially with the way he can poke opposing coaches with just one picture. And unfortunately for Auburn's Hugh Freeze, it seems as though his golf game has become the talk of the town, with fans trying to tie it into his recruiting on the plains.

In fairness, there are plenty of coaches who take a few hours to enjoy time outside the office, especially during the summer. Now, it doesn't help that Hugh Freeze had his USGA scores posted to a website that tracks every time he hits the course, but that's his own fault.

At the same time, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has taken plenty of fishing trips over the past few months, but made sure to point out that they were during a ‘dead period’, which he pointed out on Monday in Atlanta during SEC Media Days.

Lane Kiffin, Hugh Freeze Share ‘Fishing’ Jokes, With A Golf Jab

Encompassed in his answer regarding his social media fun with Hugh Freeze, the Rebels coach made sure to take a small jab at the Auburn head coach, even though the entire ordeal was an inside joke.

When Hugh Freeze landed recruits in the past, he would post pictures of him bass fishing. So, Lane Kiffin decided to start posting photos of his fishing trips, tagging the Auburn head coach in the process. This led many to believe that the Rebels coach was taking aim at Hugh, though Kiffin had to get in one jab.

"Well, someone said that coming in here to me. I like Coach Freeze, so I think they think that was something to do with like I was fishing, it was golfing. It really wasn't that. I have a thing with him going back a few years ago when he posted a picture in response to me of some two-pound bass or something like that.

"So I kind of always posted bigger-fish pictures back towards him. Had nothing to do with his golf game, which sounds like he's doing amazing at that. That's great for him."

Before finishing up his explanation, Kiffin made sure to point out that his fishing expedition was during a recruiting downtime.

"And I was fishing yesterday in the dead period, by the way," Lane jokingly mentioned.

There ya have it, Lane Kiffin made a little noise on Monday during his time in Atlanta, though they don't come as frequently any longer.