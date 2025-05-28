Lane Kiffin Has Wildly Awkward Interview As Long-Standing Feud Continues: WATCH

The two have a long-standing beef, but is it staged at this point?

Lane Kiffin and Paul Finebaum can't help themselves when they get together on camera.

The two men have a long-standing feud and contentious back-and-forth interactions stemming from the Ole Miss coach's time leading the USC Trojans.

Finebaum infamously compared Kiffin to Miley Cyrus with "very little talent" during his time with the Trojans. Kiffin was fired shortly afterward.

That comment set the stage for a testy relationship that's gone on for more than a decade.

Lane Kiffin and Paul Finebaum have another awkward interview.

Well, if you thought the two would just let it go and move on, you'd be dead wrong. Kiffin joined Finebaum during SEC Spring Meetings, and it went exactly as you'd expect.

It was awkward as all hell, just like every other time they're together.

Presented without further comment, Kiffin and Finebaum, once again, created must-watch TV magic.

Honestly, at this point, it seems a bit staged, and they're both in on the bit. It's almost like an "SNL" sketch as soon as the cameras start rolling.

If they are actually both in on it, then they deserve Oscars for their acting abilities. Kiffin's ability to sell the attitude with Finebaum is awesome.

This really has the makings of a great buddy cop film. Kiffin is the talented renegade who plays by his own rules.

Finebaum is the old man clinging to power and relevancy. It's water and oil, and it comes together to create magic.

Seriously, we need an "Office" style show starring Finebaum and Kiffin. That's a billion-dollar idea I just gifted TV executives for free. Let's hope they have plenty more interviews throughout the college football season. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.