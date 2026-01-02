Lane Kiffin Brutally Roasted After Ole Miss Stuns Georgia: REACTIONS

College football fans are unleashing on Lane Kiffin following Ole Miss stunning Georgia in the College Football Playoff.

The Rebels pulled off an incredible upset over Kirby Smart's team Thursday night, and left the Sugar Bowl with a 39-34 victory.

Next up is Miami for a chance to play for a national title. It's safe to say Ole Miss fans are flying high, and jokes are flying at Kiffin's expense.

College football fans roast Lane Kiffin after Ole Miss beats Georgia.

Kiffin cut and ran to LSU from Ole Miss in what will go down as one of the most chaotic coaching changes in college football history.

It ended in a scene at the airport Oxford that rivaled a dictator fleeing during a regime collapse in the Middle East.

Absolute insanity.

The perception has been that Kiffin went to Baton Rouge because he believes the Tigers give him a better chance to win a national title.

Ironic seeing as how Ole Miss is now two wins away from being crowned national champions. College football fans were quick to rush to X to cook Kiffin after the Rebels advanced to the semi-finals.

While the internet is cooking Lane Kiffin, he has plenty of reasons to smile after Ole Miss' win. He pocketed a $500,000 bonus after the Rebels advanced, via LSU.

College football coaching contracts remain the funniest thing on the planet. Kiffin has LSU paying him performance bonuses for a team he's not even coaching.

Good luck finding yourself another line of work where that happens.

What do you think of Ole Miss' run following Lane Kiffin ditching Oxford? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.