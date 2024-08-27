Did Lane Kiffin Take A Not-So-Subtle Shot At Ohio State?

Lane Kiffin has social media whipped up into a frenzy after a simple tweet about Ohio State.

The Ole Miss football coach shared an article on X with the headline, "How Ohio State built a $20 million, 'national championship or bust' roster."

The article claims the Buckeyes have an NIL "war chest this year of $20 million." Some of the money was almost certainly used to lure former Rebels star Quinshon Judkins from Oxford to Columbus.

Did Lane Kiffin take a shot at Ohio State?

As you can see in the tweet above, Kiffin didn't add any commentary at all to the tweet. He simply shared the link and headline.

Yet, people on social media had plenty to say because it definitely comes off as a bit of a shot, especially once you factor in Judkins' exit.

You can see some of the reactions and responses below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Ultimately, what his intentions were doesn't really matter in a situation like this. All that matters is who it's perceived, and it's being perceived 100% as a shot at Ohio State.

However, I don't actually think this was a shot at Ohio State. I think it was more of a shot at the current state of NIL and money in athletics.

Kiffin has been pretty consistent that Ole Miss needs the ammo necessary to fight on an elite level, and it seems like he got, at least in part, what he wanted because he agreed to a significant new deal in December.

However, there's no way Ole Miss or virtually any other program has $20 million sitting in a bucket to spend on new players.

Either way, Lane knows how to spin up social media, and that's exactly what he did, once again. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.