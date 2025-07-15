Lane Kiffin Fires Off Bold Tweet At Bikini-Clad Instagram Star, Gets Immediately Roasted

Lane Kiffin, once again, has found himself in the spotlight on X.

SEC Media Days are currently underway, and Kiffin is hoping the Ole Miss Rebels can finally punch through to being a truly elite program in the world of college football.

It remains to be seen if that can happen, but what's not up for debate is that the Ole Miss coach's presence on social media is a gift.

Lane Kiffin roasted for tweeting at Hannah Barron.

Now, a general rule online is that you shouldn't ever tweet at influencers or comment on their posts. It's the definition of cringe, and what's something we should all avoid being online?

Cringe.

Enter Lane Kiffin on Monday morning. He fired off a classic #ComeToTheSip (a signature tweet of his) message to outdoor influencer Hannah Barron.

Yeah, Lane probably should have kept this one in his drafts, judging from the comments.

Don't think for one second Lane Kiffin didn't know what he was doing when he hitsend on this tweet. He knew it'd go viral, and that's exactly what happened.

It currently has more than five million views as of publication. It's certainly a hell of a combination, but Barron doesn't seem interested in showing up in Oxford.

She's all in on the Tide.

For those of you unaware of Barron, she has a staggering 1.7 million Instagram followers watching her document her love of the outdoors and nature.

We're in for a hell of a fun season if this is the energy Kiffin is bringing in *checks notes* July. Never change, Lane. Never change. The internet is better with him on it, intentionally or not. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.