Lane Kiffin Sets Internet On Fire With Three Words, Shouts Out Trump

Lane Kiffin needed just a few words to get the internet buzzing.

The Ole Miss Rebels football coach is known for being one of the most entertaining men on social media.

He injected life into the Rebels, is building a very respectable program in Oxford and is never afraid to hop on X to fire off some funny tweets.

That includes a new tweet moving the needle.

Lane Kiffin shouts out Trump with Gulf of America tweet.

The Ole Miss coach hopped on X Wednesday night to endorse the Gulf of America, and shout out President Donald Trump in the process.

He appears to like the name change from the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America.

He appears to like the name change from the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America.

As you'd expect, it took no time at all for funny reactions to roll in.

Leave it to Lane Kiffin to set the internet on fire with just three words and tagging Trump. The man knows exactly what game he's playing, and he's playing it at a high level.

His tweet has been seen more than two million times as of publication. Those are some serious numbers. The man can truly do it all on and off the football field.

We're in for a wild season if Kiffin is already in prime form in May. That's a guarantee you can take to the bank.